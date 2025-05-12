Fluent, Inc. Schedules Q1 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Fluent, Inc. will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 15, followed by a conference call at 4:30 pm ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Fluent, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the First Quarter of 2025 on May 15, 2025, after U.S. markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 4:30 pm ET on the same day, accessible via phone or webcast on Fluent's Investor Relations Page. Attendees are advised to log in 15 minutes early for any necessary downloads, and a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for a year afterward. Fluent, a commerce media solutions provider, focuses on connecting brands with consumers through advanced marketing strategies and proprietary technology.

Potential Positives

Fluent, Inc. will be reporting its financial results for the First Quarter 2025, allowing investors and stakeholders to assess the company's financial health and performance.

The scheduled conference call provides a platform for direct communication between the company and its investors, fostering transparency and engagement.

The webcast and recorded replay of the call ensure that wider audiences can access the information, increasing transparency and investor engagement.

Fluent's description of its business model highlights its innovative approach to connecting brands with consumers, emphasizing its potential for growth and revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

Fluent, Inc. has not provided any specific guidance or expectations for their financial results ahead of the announcement, which could indicate potential concerns about performance.

The need for registration to access the conference call may limit shareholder participation and transparency compared to more accessible formats.

The absence of any significant news or developments beyond the earnings announcement may suggest a lack of major initiatives or strategic direction that could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Fluent announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Fluent will report its financial results for the First Quarter 2025 on May 15, 2025, after U.S. market close.

How can I join the Fluent conference call?

You can join the conference call by registering online at Fluent Conference Call or by using the audio registration link.

What time is the Fluent conference call scheduled?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 pm ET on May 15, 2025.

Will there be a webcast of the Fluent conference call?

Yes, the conference call will be webcast live on Fluent’s Investor Relations Page.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

A recorded replay of the webcast will be available for one year on Fluent’s Investor Relations Page.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLNT Insider Trading Activity

$FLNT insiders have traded $FLNT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VALUE INVESTMENT CORP. GLOBAL has made 2 purchases buying 19,382 shares for an estimated $52,379 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $FLNT stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) announced today that it will report its financial results for the First Quarter 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on May 15, 2025. Fluent will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET on the same day to discuss the results.





The conference call can be accessed by phone after registering online at



Fluent Conference Call



or via audio at



Audio Registration



. The call and accompanying slide presentation will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website on the



Investor Relations Page



. Please log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required. Following the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for one year on Fluent’s



Investor Relations Page



.







About Fluent, Inc.









Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights visit







https://www.fluentco.com/







.













Contact Information:







Investor Relations





Fluent, Inc.





InvestorRelations@fluentco.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.