Fluent, Inc. Announces Private Offering of Pre-Funded Warrants to Raise $5 Million for Growth Initiatives

Fluent, Inc. announced a private offering of pre-funded warrants, potentially raising $5 million for corporate purposes, pending stockholder approval.

Fluent, Inc. announced a private offering of unregistered pre-funded warrants that allow the purchase of up to 2,332,104 shares of common stock at a price of $2.174 each, pending stockholder approval at the next annual meeting. The warrants can be exercised at a price of $0.0005 per share once approval is granted. The company raised approximately $5 million from this offering, which will be used for general corporate purposes. CEO Don Patrick highlighted the support from insider shareholders and emphasized the company's growth in the Commerce Media Solutions sector, which has seen triple-digit growth since its inception in early 2023. The warrants are issued under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and cannot be sold in the U.S. without proper registration or exemption. Fluent, established in 2010, is focused on connecting brands with engaged consumers through its performance marketing strategies.

Potential Positives

Fluent raised approximately $5.0 million in gross proceeds from the private offering, strengthening its financial position.

The company's strategic focus on Commerce Media Solutions is highlighted, showcasing a significant growth trajectory with triple-digit year-over-year growth since early 2023.

The intended use of proceeds for general corporate purposes indicates a commitment to enhancing operational capabilities and potentially expanding business initiatives.

The support expressed by insider shareholders signals confidence in the company's direction and strategy, which can positively influence investor perception.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of unregistered pre-funded warrants may be seen as a sign of financial distress or a lack of liquidity, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's financial stability.

The requirement of stockholder approval for the exercisability of the warrants could create uncertainty and delay the company's ability to access the funds from the offering, potentially impacting its strategic plans.

The unregistered nature of the warrants and underlying shares limits their marketability and could restrict the company’s ability to tap into broader capital markets in the future.

FAQ

What are the details of Fluent's pre-funded warrants offering?

Fluent announced a private offering of unregistered pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,332,104 shares of common stock at a price of $2.174.

When was the closing date for Fluent's private placement?

The closing of the private placement occurred on March 20, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

How much capital did Fluent raise from the offering?

Fluent raised approximately $5.0 million in net gross proceeds from the private placement.

What is the purpose of the funds from the pre-funded warrants?

The proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes as Fluent continues its strategic initiatives.

What is unique about Fluent's business model?

Fluent focuses on commerce media solutions, utilizing first-party data and machine learning to drive customer acquisition for brands.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a commerce media solutions company, today announced that it will issue unregistered pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,332,104 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.174 in a private offering. The exercisability of the pre-funded warrants will be subject to stockholder approval, which the Company shall seek at its next annual meeting of stockholders. If such stockholder approval is obtained, the pre-funded warrants may be exercised at any time at an exercise price of $0.0005 per share until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full. The closing of the private placement occurred on March 20, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The aggregate net gross proceeds to Fluent from the offering were approximately $5.0 million. Fluent intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.





“We’re thrilled to have the continued support of our insider shareholders as we drive forward with our strategic shift to Commerce Media Solutions—our fastest-growing business, scaling at triple digit year-over-year growth since its launch in early 2023,” commented Don Patrick, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer. “This financing, along with our lender’s ongoing support, reinforces our financial strength and fuels our momentum as we capture market share in this rapidly expanding sector.”





The pre-funded warrants described above are being issued in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and, along with the shares of common stock underlying such pre-funded warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the pre-funded warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.







About Fluent, Inc.







Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights visit http://www.fluentco.com/.







