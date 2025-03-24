News & Insights

Markets
FLNT

Fluent, Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement Of Pre-Funded Warrants

March 24, 2025 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) Monday has issued unregistered pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,332,104 shares of its common stock at $2.174 per share in a private offering.

The exercisability of these warrants is subject to stockholder approval, which will be sought at the next annual meeting. Upon approval, the warrants can be exercised at $0.0005 per share until fully exercised. The private placement closed on March 20, 2025, following customary closing conditions.

The offering generated approximately $5 million in gross proceeds, which Fluent plans to use for general corporate purposes.

Fluent CEO Don Patrick highlighted the strong support from insider shareholders and lenders, emphasizing that the funding will accelerate the company's shift to Commerce Media Solutions, its fastest-growing segment.

FLNT is currently trading at $2.22 or 8.8235% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.