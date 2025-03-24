Fluent, Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement Of Pre-Funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) Monday has issued unregistered pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,332,104 shares of its common stock at $2.174 per share in a private offering.

The exercisability of these warrants is subject to stockholder approval, which will be sought at the next annual meeting. Upon approval, the warrants can be exercised at $0.0005 per share until fully exercised. The private placement closed on March 20, 2025, following customary closing conditions.

The offering generated approximately $5 million in gross proceeds, which Fluent plans to use for general corporate purposes.

Fluent CEO Don Patrick highlighted the strong support from insider shareholders and lenders, emphasizing that the funding will accelerate the company's shift to Commerce Media Solutions, its fastest-growing segment.

FLNT is currently trading at $2.22 or 8.8235% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

