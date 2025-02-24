Fluent, Inc. to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 on February 28, 2025

Fluent, Inc. will report unaudited 2024 financial results on February 28, hosting a conference call at 9:00 am ET.

Fluent, Inc. announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, on February 28, 2025, before U.S. markets open. A conference call to discuss these preliminary results will take place at 9:00 am ET on the same day, with access available through online registration and a simultaneous webcast on the company’s Investor Relations page. The company plans to file its audited financial results in a Form 10-K with the SEC. Fluent, founded in 2010 and listed on NASDAQ, specializes in commerce media solutions that help brands connect with consumers by utilizing diverse ad inventory, first-party data, and advanced machine learning techniques.

Potential Positives

Fluent, Inc. is set to provide its financial results for the fiscal year 2024, indicating transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call for discussing financial results demonstrates the company's commitment to communication with investors and analysts.

Fluent’s utilization of machine learning and first-party data highlights its innovative approach and competitive edge in the commerce media solutions market.

The upcoming filing of audited financial results on Form 10-K reflects compliance with regulatory requirements and enhances trust among investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement only includes preliminary and unaudited financial results, which may indicate potential issues with financial stability or transparency.

The delay in reporting audited financial results might raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial accuracy and reliability.

Preliminary results can create uncertainty and may lead to speculation about the company's performance and future outlook before the actual results are disclosed.

FAQ

When will Fluent, Inc. report its financial results?

Fluent, Inc. will report its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on February 28, 2025.

What time is the Fluent conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 am ET on February 28, 2025.

How can I access the Fluent conference call?

You can access the conference call by registering online at Fluent Conference Call or via audio at Audio Registration.

Will the financial results be audited?

The financial results reported on February 28, 2025, will be preliminary and unaudited; audited results will follow on a Form 10-K.

Where can I find the recorded replay of the webcast?

The recorded replay of the webcast will be available for one year on Fluent’s Investor Relations Page.

$FLNT Insider Trading Activity

$FLNT insiders have traded $FLNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD HUNTLEY PATRICK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 20,250 shares for an estimated $54,067

VALUE INVESTMENT CORP. GLOBAL has made 2 purchases buying 19,382 shares for an estimated $52,379 and 0 sales.

$FLNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $FLNT stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on February 28, 2025. Fluent will host a conference call at 9:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the results, which should be considered preliminary and unaudited. The Company expects to report its audited full-year 2024 financial results on a Form 10-K to be timely filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





The conference call can be accessed by phone after registering online at



Fluent Conference Call



or via audio at



Audio Registration



. The call and accompanying slide presentation will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website on the



Investor Relations Page



. Please log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required. Following the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for one year on Fluent’s



Investor Relations Page



Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging diverse ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com/.









Fluent, Inc.





InvestorRelations@fluentco.com



