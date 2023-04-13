Fluent (FLNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fluent (FLNT) closed the most recent trading day at $0.80, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the data and analytics company had lost 29.23% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fluent as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.65 million, down 10.57% from the year-ago period.

FLNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $364.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.71% and +1.04%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fluent. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 85.71% higher within the past month. Fluent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Fluent is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.65.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

