Fluent (FLNT) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Fluent (FLNT) closed at $0.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the data and analytics company had lost 12.07% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fluent as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.65 million, down 10.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $364.88 million, which would represent changes of +85.71% and +1.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fluent. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fluent is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Fluent currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

