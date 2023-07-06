Fluent (FLNT) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Fluent (FLNT) closed at $0.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the data and analytics company had lost 1.23% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fluent as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.72 million, down 10.82% from the prior-year quarter.

FLNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $354.26 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -100% and -1.9%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fluent. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fluent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

