Fluent (FLNT) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Fluent (FLNT) closed the most recent trading day at $0.74, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the data and analytics company had lost 8.05% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Fluent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Fluent is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $79.65 million, down 10.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $364.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +85.71% and +1.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fluent. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fluent currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Fluent is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.21, so we one might conclude that Fluent is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

