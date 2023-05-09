Fluent (FLNT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fluent (FLNT) closed at $0.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data and analytics company had gained 3.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fluent as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.65 million, down 10.57% from the year-ago period.

FLNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $364.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.71% and +1.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fluent should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fluent is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Fluent's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.88.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

FLUENT, INC. (FLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

