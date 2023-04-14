Fluent (FLNT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fluent (FLNT) closed the most recent trading day at $0.81, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the data and analytics company had gained 4.17% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fluent as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $79.65 million, down 10.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $364.88 million, which would represent changes of +85.71% and +1.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fluent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 85.71% higher. Fluent is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Fluent's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.72.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

