Fluence Names Manavendra Sial CFO

(RTTNews) - Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Wednesday announced the appointment of Manavendra (Manu) Sial as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective mid-September. Sial will succeed Dennis Fehr, who is planning to leave on October 15.

Over the last four years, Mr. Sial has been serving SunPower Corp. (SPWR) as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.