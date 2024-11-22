Fluence Energy's Earnings Outlook

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Fluence Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The market awaits Fluence Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 15.03% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Fluence Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.07 -0.13 -0.06 EPS Actual 0 -0.07 -0.14 0.02 Price Change % 15.0% -8.0% 7.000000000000001% 24.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy were trading at $21.18 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Fluence Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Fluence Energy.

With 7 analyst ratings, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $24.71, indicating a potential 16.67% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Atkore, Vicor and Sunrun, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Atkore, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $106.33, indicating a potential 402.03% upside. Vicor received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, implying a potential 103.02% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Sunrun, with an average 1-year price target of $20.65, indicating a potential 2.5% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Atkore, Vicor and Sunrun are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fluence Energy Buy -9.89% $83.05M 0.19% Atkore Buy -10.53% $279.65M 7.78% Vicor Neutral -13.61% $45.74M 2.12% Sunrun Outperform -4.62% $103.48M -1.57%

Key Takeaway:

Fluence Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Fluence Energy is positioned lower compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Get to Know Fluence Energy Better

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Financial Insights: Fluence Energy

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fluence Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.89% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

To track all earnings releases for Fluence Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

