Fluence Energy upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Moses Sutt upgraded Fluence Energy (FLNC) to Neutral from Underperform with a $22 price target
Read More on FLNC:
- Fluence Energy price target lowered to $24 from $25 at BofA
- Fluence Energy price target raised to $18 from $16 at Piper Sandler
- Fluence Energy price target lowered to $28 from $29 at RBC Capital
- Fluence Energy price target raised to $28 from $23 at Susquehanna
- Fluence Energy price target raised to $25 from $24 at BMO Capital
