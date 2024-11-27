News & Insights

Stocks
FLNC

Fluence Energy tariff concerns ‘likely overdone,’ says BofA

November 27, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $25 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the company’s Q4 results. The company’s pipeline increased by nearly $500M to $21B, and backlog grew 55% year-over-year to a record $4.5B, highlighting strong momentum in energy storage and data center demand, the analyst says. While tariffs are a concern post-election with potential rates exceeding 25% including Trump’s proposed additional 10% on China, the firm argues only 10% of Fluence’s U.S backlog of $1.6B is exposed and calls tariff concerns “likely overdone.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FLNC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.