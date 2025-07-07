Fluence Energy Selected by AMPYR Australia for 300 MW Wellington Stage 1 Battery Energy Storage Project

Fluence Energy will supply storage products for AMPYR Australia's 300 MW battery project in New South Wales, enhancing renewable energy capacity.

Quiver AI Summary

Fluence Energy, Inc. has been selected by AMPYR Australia to construct the 300 MW / 600 MWh Wellington Stage 1 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in New South Wales, marking AMPYR's first grid-scale battery project to reach financial close in Australia. This initiative will utilize Fluence’s Gridstack™ energy storage product, along with a 20-year service contract and support from their Mosaic bidding software and Nispera asset performance management software. The project, scheduled to be operational in 2026, aims to enhance Australia's renewable energy capacity and grid stability, contributing to AMPYR's goal of delivering 6,000 MWh of battery storage by 2030. Fluence's team brings substantial experience in delivering BESS projects to ensure the Wellington BESS is successful in maximizing performance and reliability in the National Electricity Market.

Potential Positives

Fluence has been selected by AMPYR Australia for a significant 300 MW / 600 MWh Battery Energy Storage System project, highlighting the company’s leadership in the energy storage market.

The project includes a 20-year service contract, demonstrating long-term partnership potential and recurring revenue opportunities for Fluence.

The Wellington Stage 1 BESS represents AMPYR’s first grid-scale battery project to reach financial close in Australia, which may enhance Fluence's reputation and credibility in the region.

The use of Fluence’s innovative technologies like Gridstack™, Mosaic bidding software, and Nispera asset performance management software underscores the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for renewable energy integration.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements and various risks associated with the Wellington Stage 1 BESS project, which may indicate uncertainty in the project's success and potential operational performance.

There is a lack of detailed information regarding the financial terms of the contract, making it unclear whether the project will be financially viable for Fluence.

The reliance on a new partner, AMPYR Australia, which is described as a "new independent power provider," raises concerns about the stability and experience of the partnership in executing large-scale projects.

FAQ

What is the Wellington Stage 1 Battery Energy Storage System?

The Wellington Stage 1 BESS is a 300 MW / 600 MWh grid-scale energy storage project in New South Wales, Australia.

What products will Fluence provide for this project?

Fluence will supply its Gridstack™, Mosaic bidding software, Nispera asset performance management software, and a 20-year service contract.

When is the Wellington BESS project expected to be operational?

The Wellington Stage 1 BESS is scheduled to be energized in 2026, enhancing Australia’s renewable energy capacity.

How does Fluence's technology benefit AMPYR Australia?

Fluence's technology optimizes battery performance, enabling AMPYR to manage energy efficiently and deliver competitively priced renewable energy.

What is AMPYR Australia’s goal by 2030?

AMPYR aims to deliver 6,000 MWh of operational grid-scale battery storage to meet Australia’s future energy demand effectively.

$FLNC Insider Trading Activity

$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CYNTHIA A ARNOLD has made 2 purchases buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $260,240 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HERMAN E BULLS has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $249,990 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440

ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931

$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Positive" rating on 05/15/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025

$FLNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $3.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $2.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release





The project will include the full suite of Fluence’s innovative storage products, including







Gridstack







™, a 20-year service contract, Mosaic bidding software, and Nispera asset performance management software







SYDNEY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), aglobal marketleader delivering intelligent energy storage, services, and asset optimization software, today announced that the company has been selected by AMPYR Australia (AMPYR) for the 300 MW / 600 MWh Wellington Stage 1 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Wellington, New South Wales, Australia. AMPYR has contracted Fluence for construction of this project and a 20-year service and maintenance contract. The project will also be powered by Fluence’s Mosaic bidding software and Nispera asset performance management software.





The Wellington Stage 1 BESS is AMPYR’s first grid-scale battery energy storage system to reach financial close in Australia. This project is scheduled to be energised in 2026, signaling a significant step towards bolstering Australia's renewable energy capacity and grid stability.





Wellington Stage 1 will use



Fluence’s Gridstack



™ grid-scale energy storage product, underpinned by Fluence’s multi-generational technology platform. The system will be optimized by Mosaic, Fluence’s intelligent, AI-powered bidding software, designed to enhance the efficiency and profitability of BESS in the National Electricity Market (NEM) and Nispera, Fluence’s next generation asset performance management software. Mosaic will be used to manage AMPYR’s virtual tolling contract, which will allow AMPYR to nominate when the battery should charge or discharge, to maximize performance.





“We are thrilled to be partnering with AMPYR on the Wellington Stage 1 BESS project, marking another step forward in strengthening Australia’s transition to a more sustainable energy future,” said Jan Teichmann, SVP & President, APAC. “We believe the full suite of Fluence’s innovative storage products and operational services will allow AMPYR to extract the most value out of the Wellington BESS once operational. Fluence has a strong track record of delivering BESS projects in Australia, and our established team is dedicated to ensuring the Wellington BESS will create a more resilient grid for Australia.”





“The Wellington Stage 1 grid-scale battery represents a significant contribution to growing Australia's renewable energy capacity and strengthening its grid stability. Our partnership with Fluence will enable the delivery of competitively priced, reliable renewable energy to major Australian electricity users. This project is a crucial first step in our commitment to delivering 6,000 MWh of operational BESS by 2030, directly addressing the growing need for grid-scale batteries and accelerating Australia's transition to a reliable, affordable, and renewable energy future,” said AMPYR Australia CEO Alex Wonhas.





Fluence has a strong track record in Australia, with four battery energy storage systems currently in operation, another two entering operations in the next few months, and several BESS projects under construction.







About Fluence







Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is aglobal marketleader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.





For more information, visit our



website



, or follow us on



LinkedIn



or



X



. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights,



sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog



.







About AMPYR Australia







AMPYR is a new independent power provider in Australia with global backing from AMPYR Global and AGP. AMPYR’s grid-scale battery projects offer innovative energy solutions, which are built from the ground up with customers in mind, to power Australia’s future industries. AMPYR’s energy solutions empower Australia’s future industries like hyperscale datacentres to decarbonise reliably and cost-effectively. AMPYR is on track to deliver 6,000 MWh of grid-scale battery storage in strategic grid locations by 2030, providing up to 20% of Australia’s future battery storage demand.





AMPYR is part of AMPYR Global, which has over 13 GW of assets under development, and is backed by AGP, an independent global investor and asset manager that finances, develops and operates sustainable real assets across energy transition, digital transition and real estate.





For more information, visit our





website





, or follow us on





LinkedIn





.







