Fluence Energy sees FY25 revenue $3.6B-$4.4B, consensus $3.94B

November 25, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA $160M-$200M. Sees FY25 annual recurring revenue $145M. “We are pleased with our strong fiscal year-end performance, achieving record revenue growth, robust margin expansion and free cash flow. We also generated positive net income for the first time,” said Ahmed Pasha, CFO. “With backlog and development pipeline at record levels, we enter fiscal 2025 poised for sustained profitable growth.”

