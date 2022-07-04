Fluence Energy, Rich Electric To Deploy 100 MW Battery-Based Energy Storage System In Taiwan

(RTTNews) - Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) and Rich Electric announced a partnership to deploy a 100 MW battery-based energy storage system in Hualien to support Taipower's automatic frequency control or AFC services.

With a target completion of mid-2023, the project will be the first 100 MW level system in Taiwan, and is anticipated to be one of Fluence's largest AFC projects in the country.

Taiwan is actively deploying energy storage systems to enhance the flexibility of power dispatch and avoid recurring power outages caused by intermittent renewable energy supplies. Taipower's AFC services play a critical role in stabilizing the Taiwanese power grid.

In Taiwan, Taipower has announced a target of 1,000 MW storage capacity by 2025, while Bureau of Energy, Ministry of Economic Affairs is planning 500 MW storage capacity via ground mounted PV systems.

