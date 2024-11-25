Fluence Energy reports Q4 EPS 34c, consensus 29c

Reports Q4 revenue $1.23B, consensus $1.29B. “Our record financial results for 2024 are a testament to our team’s dedication, operational efficiency, and commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders as we achieved our highest ever revenue and profitability, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s growth trajectory. Furthermore, we had our second consecutive quarter of signing more than $1 billion of new orders, which brought our backlog to $4.5 billion, underscoring the market’s strong confidence in our energy storage solutions,” said Julian Nebreda, the company’s president and CEO. “As we look forward, we see unprecedented demand for battery energy storage solutions across the world, driven principally by the U.S. market. We believe we are well positioned to continue capturing this market with our best-in-class domestic content offering which utilizes U.S. manufactured battery cells.”

