Fluence Energy Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Responsible Sourcing and ESG Progress

Fluence Energy released its fiscal year 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in responsible sourcing and ESG initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

Fluence Energy, Inc. has released its fiscal year 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting significant advancements in its sustainability initiatives, particularly the introduction of a responsible sourcing framework aimed at promoting ethical labor practices and preventing conflict minerals in its supply chain. The report outlines Fluence's progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas, including its first Carbon Disclosure Project submission and an expansion of greenhouse gas emissions measurement. Fluence's sustainability strategy aligns with the United Nations Global Compact and Sustainable Development Goals, reinforcing the company's commitment to creating a more sustainable energy future through innovative energy storage solutions and community engagement. Fluence's President and CEO, Julian Nebreda, emphasized the company's momentum in driving meaningful change and value for its stakeholders. The report is available for download on Fluence's website.

Potential Positives

Fluence Energy demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability through the implementation of a responsible sourcing framework, emphasizing fair labor practices and conflict mineral prevention in its supply chain.

The release of Fluence's first Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) climate disclosure marks a significant step in transparency and accountability regarding its environmental impact.

The comprehensive update on the company's sustainability initiatives, including expansion of greenhouse gas emissions measurement and alignment with the UN Global Compact, showcases Fluence's dedication to ESG values and global sustainability goals.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's actual results, which may raise concerns among investors about the reliability of the company's future performance.



The announcement of the sustainability report may highlight previous lack of transparency or action on these issues, potentially leading to skepticism about the company's commitment to environmental and social governance prior to this report.



The significant reliance on future plans and goals without immediate measurable achievements could be interpreted as a lack of current effectiveness in addressing sustainability challenges.

FAQ

What is the focus of Fluence's 2024 Sustainability Report?

The Report highlights Fluence's responsible sourcing framework and sustainability initiatives, covering the fiscal year from October 2023 to September 2024.

How does Fluence support fair labor practices?

Fluence's responsible sourcing framework involves investments aimed at supporting fair labor practices and preventing conflict minerals in its supply chain.

What progress has Fluence made in climate disclosures?

Fluence submitted its first Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) climate disclosure, expanding its greenhouse gas emissions measurement.

How is Fluence addressing carbon emissions?

Fluence is working to further reduce embodied carbon in its products and implement circular economy principles.

Where can I download the 2024 Sustainability Report?

You can download the Report from Fluence's official website for detailed insights and sustainability initiatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLNC Insider Trading Activity

$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERMAN E BULLS has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $405,670 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440

CYNTHIA A ARNOLD purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $65,600

ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLNC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLNC forecast page.

$FLNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $2.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



ARLINGTON, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), aglobal marketleader delivering intelligent energy storage, services, and asset optimization software, today released its fiscal year 2024 Sustainability Report (the “Report”), covering the period from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024. A key highlight of the Report is the implementation of a responsible sourcing framework. This initiative, which is part of Fluence’s broader commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices, involves substantial investments to support fair labor practices and prevent the use of conflict minerals throughout its supply chain.





Now in its third year, the Report outlines Fluence’s progress across a wide range of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and presents the Company’s multi-year sustainability roadmap, which includes plans to further reduce embodied carbon in products, implement circular economy principles, and strengthen community engagement, along with several additional focus areas.





“When I think about where Fluence stands today, one word comes to mind: momentum,” said Fluence President and CEO Julian Nebreda. “Over the past year, we have advanced our sustainability efforts in ways that reflect both program maturity and ambition. It is clear that our progress is no longer about laying the groundwork—it is about driving meaningful change at scale to generate the most value for our customers, shareholders, partners, employees, and communities.”





Highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report include:







Submission of Fluence’s first Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) climate disclosure, following its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report in 2023.



Submission of Fluence’s first Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) climate disclosure, following its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report in 2023.



Completion of the company’s Communication on Progress (CoP) as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) within the first year of joining.



Completion of the company’s Communication on Progress (CoP) as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) within the first year of joining.



Expansion of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions measurement to include nearly all applicable Scope 3 categories, along with offsets for Scope 1 emissions.











Fluence’s sustainability strategy is aligned with the UNGC Ten Principles and supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Report is informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Fuel Cells & Industrial Batteries standard, references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and aligns with TCFD recommendations.





To download the Fluence fiscal year 2024 Sustainability Report, visit



Fluence’s website



.







About Fluence







Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is aglobal marketleader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.





For more information, visit our



website



, or follow us on



LinkedIn



or



X



. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights,



sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future business expectations, plans and objectives and our sustainability plans, goals, initiatives, and programs. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “commits”, or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.





The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes in jurisdictions in which we operate and other factors set forth under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 29, 2024, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.







ESG Contact







Scott R. Miller, Sustainability Program Senior Manager





Email:



esg@fluenceenergy.com









Media Contact







Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications





Email:



shayla.ebsen@fluenceenergy.com







Phone: +1 (605) 645-7486







Analyst Contact







Lexington May, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability





Email:



investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com







Phone: +1 (713) 909-5629



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.