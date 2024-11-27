Fluence Energy price target raised to $20 from $18 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $20 from $18 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Despite excellent Q4 results, encapsulated by the 28% EBITDA beat that pushed full year results to the higher end of prior guidance, Fluence Energy came under pressure following earnings, the firm notes. Piper attributes the weakness to pre-earnings outperformance, 2025 revenue midpoint slightly beneath prior guidance that was repeatedly reiterated during 2024 despite earlier market skepticism, 2025 backlog coverage, and 80% second half of the year revenue weighting.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FLNC:
- Fluence Energy Reports Record Year, Eyes Growth in 2025
- Fluence Energy price target lowered to $26 from $47 at Evercore ISI
- Fluence Energy reports Q4 EPS 34c, consensus 29c
- Fluence Energy sees FY25 revenue $3.6B-$4.4B, consensus $3.94B
- Fluence Energy options imply 11.2% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.