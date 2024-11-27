News & Insights

Fluence Energy price target raised to $20 from $18 at Piper Sandler

November 27, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $20 from $18 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Despite excellent Q4 results, encapsulated by the 28% EBITDA beat that pushed full year results to the higher end of prior guidance, Fluence Energy came under pressure following earnings, the firm notes. Piper attributes the weakness to pre-earnings outperformance, 2025 revenue midpoint slightly beneath prior guidance that was repeatedly reiterated during 2024 despite earlier market skepticism, 2025 backlog coverage, and 80% second half of the year revenue weighting.

