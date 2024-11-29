Fluence Energy price target lowered to $34 from $37 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $34 from $37 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s “inflection is at hand,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with “healthy” quarterly results reported, fiscal 2024 marked Fluence’s turn to EBITDA and free cash flow positive. Canaccord attributes the post-earnings selloff to the backend-loaded nature of the company’s fiscal 2025 outlook. As management hits their guidance for the year, the negative stock reaction “will be but a distant memory,” the firm contends.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FLNC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.