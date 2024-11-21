Fluence Energy price target lowered to $25 from $27 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $25 from $27 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q4 earnings. The firm is cautious heading into the results, expecting the utility-scale storage market to slow in 2025, particularly in the U.S., while the decline in battery ASPs adds a headwind to growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Potential changes to the storage ITC also present a risk to demand, Roth MKM added.

