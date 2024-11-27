Fluence Energy price target lowered to $23 from $25 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Justin Clare lowered the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $23 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Fluence Energy delivered a beat in Q4 and provided fiscal 2025 guidance indicating robust growth, though with a 20/80 second half weighting, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm anticipates headwinds from slowing storage deployments and declining average selling prices, and says the back half weighting introduces a higher risk of potential delays.

