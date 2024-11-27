Fluence Energy price target lowered to $23 from $25 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Justin Clare lowered the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $23 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Fluence Energy delivered a beat in Q4 and provided fiscal 2025 guidance indicating robust growth, though with a 20/80 second half weighting, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm anticipates headwinds from slowing storage deployments and declining average selling prices, and says the back half weighting introduces a higher risk of potential delays.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FLNC:
- Fluence Energy price target lowered to $24 from $27 at Baird
- Fluence Energy price target lowered to $27 from $28 at RBC Capital
- Fluence Energy price target raised to $20 from $18 at Piper Sandler
- Fluence Energy Reports Record Year, Eyes Growth in 2025
- Fluence Energy price target lowered to $26 from $47 at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.