Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Fluence Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLNC) future prospects. Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$162m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$229m, the US$3.4b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Fluence Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 16 industry analysts covering Fluence Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$15m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 83% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NasdaqGS:FLNC Earnings Per Share Growth August 29th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Fluence Energy given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Fluence Energy currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

