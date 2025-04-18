Fluence Energy, Inc. to Report Q2 2025 Earnings on May 7, 2025

Fluence Energy will report Q2 earnings on May 7, 2025, with a teleconference on May 8 for discussion.

Quiver AI Summary

Fluence Energy, Inc. announced that it will release its earnings for the second quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 7, 2025, after market close, followed by a teleconference on May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the results. Analysts must register online to participate, while the general public can access the call in listen-only mode via a webcast. Supplemental materials will be available on the company’s website, and a replay of the call will be accessible later the same day. Fluence, listed on Nasdaq as FLNC, is recognized for its leadership in intelligent energy storage and optimization software, aiming to enhance the resilience of the energy grid and promote renewable energy solutions across nearly 50 markets.

Potential Positives

Fluence Energy will report its second quarter earnings on May 7th, 2025, indicating ongoing operations and transparency with stakeholders.

The upcoming teleconference demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with analysts and providing insights into its financial performance.

Fluence Energy continues to position itself as aglobal marketleader in energy storage and optimization software, highlighting its role in advancing renewable energy solutions.

The release notes the successful contracting, deployment, and management of projects across nearly 50 markets, showcasing the company's growth and market penetration.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Fluence Energy report its Q2 earnings?

Fluence Energy will report its Q2 earnings on May 7th, 2025, after market close.

What time is the teleconference for Q2 earnings?

The teleconference will start at 8:30 a.m. EST on May 8th, 2025.

How can analysts register for theearnings call

Analysts can register by clicking on the Fluence Energy Q2 Earnings Call Registration Link provided in the announcement.

Can the general public listen to theearnings call

Yes, the general audience can join theearnings callin listen-only mode via the webcast link or Fluence's website.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available on Fluence Energy's website after 1 p.m. on May 8th, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLNC Insider Trading Activity

$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERMAN E BULLS has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $405,670 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440

CYNTHIA A ARNOLD purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $65,600

ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931

$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

$FLNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $2.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), announced today that it will report earnings for the second quarter ended March 31



st



, 2025 on Wednesday, May 7



th



, 2025, after market close.





The Company will conduct a teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, May 8



th



, 2025, to discuss the results. To participate, analysts are required to register by clicking



Fluence Energy Q2 Earnings Call Registration Link



. Once registered, analysts will be issued a unique PIN number and dial-in number. Analysts are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.





General audience participants, and non-analysts are encouraged to join the teleconference in a listen-only mode at:



Listen-Only Mode - Webcast Link



, or on http://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.fluenceenergy.com, by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 8



th



, 2025. The replay will be available on the company’s website at



http://Fluenceenergy.com



by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.







About Fluence







Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is aglobal marketleader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.





For more information, visit our



website



, or follow us on



Linkedln



or



X



. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights,



sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog



.



