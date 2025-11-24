Fluence Energy, Inc. Q4 Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $17.95 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $47.84 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.1% to $1.042 billion from $1.228 billion last year.

Fluence Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.95 Mln. vs. $47.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.042 Bln vs. $1.228 Bln last year.

The company initiates FY26 revenue guidance of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion.

