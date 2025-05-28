Fluence Energy, Inc. Hosts Senator John Curtis to Highlight Investment in U.S. Battery Manufacturing and Energy Security

Fluence Energy showcased its Utah manufacturing facility while discussing U.S. energy production and economic growth with Senator John Curtis.

Quiver AI Summary

Fluence Energy, Inc. hosted U.S. Senator John Curtis at its Utah manufacturing facility for battery modules, highlighting the company's commitment to U.S. manufacturing and domestic supply chains for energy storage solutions. The visit underscored how federal tax credits are fostering investments in local manufacturing, with Senator Curtis praising the impact of energy policies on driving innovation and economic growth in Utah. Since its establishment in 2022, Fluence has expanded its manufacturing capabilities, sourcing battery cells from Tennessee and partnering with facilities in Arizona and Texas to enhance local production. The company aims to strengthen U.S. energy security and meet rising energy demands while contributing to regional economic development, positioning itself as a leader in battery manufacturing. Fluence's technology supports a modernized electric grid, enabling a more flexible and reliable power system.

Potential Positives

Fluence's partnership with U.S. Senator John Curtis highlights the company's commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing and strengthens its position as a leader in the domestic battery energy storage market.

The press release emphasizes Fluence’s strategic expansion of its manufacturing footprint, contributing to local economic growth and job creation in the United States.

Fluence's sourcing of battery cells from a domestic supplier showcases its initiative to support U.S. manufacturing and reduce reliance on overseas production.

The mention of federal tax credits reinforces the company’s potential to benefit from government incentives, potentially enhancing its financial outlook and investment capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on federal tax credits and incentives for manufacturing growth may indicate a vulnerability in the company's long-term sustainability should these policies change or expire.

Significant emphasis on forward-looking statements may create investor concern regarding the potential for unmet expectations or overpromising on future performance and growth.

The historical shift of production overseas suggests Fluence may be facing challenges in fully restoring its manufacturing capabilities within the U.S., which could affect competitiveness.

FAQ

What is Fluence Energy, Inc. known for?

Fluence Energy is a global leader in intelligent energy storage systems and optimization software for renewables and storage.

Who visited Fluence's manufacturing facility in Utah?

U.S. Senator John Curtis (R-UT) visited Fluence's Utah-based manufacturing facility to discuss energy solutions and economic benefits.

How is Fluence contributing to domestic manufacturing?

Fluence is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint by sourcing materials and battery cells from domestic suppliers, supporting local economies.

What are the benefits of federal tax credits for Fluence?

Federal tax credits incentivize U.S. manufacturing, enabling Fluence to invest in and expand its domestic energy storage operations.

How is Fluence addressing energy demand?

Fluence’s solutions aim to create a flexible and reliable power grid, meeting the growing energy demand in the United States.

$FLNC Insider Trading Activity

$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERMAN E BULLS has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $405,670 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CYNTHIA A ARNOLD has made 2 purchases buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $260,240 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440

ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931

$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Positive" rating on 05/15/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025

$FLNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $3.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $2.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



ARLINGTON, Va., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (Nasdaq: FLNC), aglobal marketleader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, operational services, and asset optimization software, welcomed U.S. Senator John Curtis (R-UT) to the Utah-based manufacturing facility that is producing Fluence’s battery modules. The visit spotlighted Fluence’s growing investment in U.S.-based manufacturing and its leadership in building a resilient domestic supply chain for battery energy storage solutions that has been accelerated by the availability of federal tax credits that directly support manufacturing in the United States.





Senator Curtis toured the U.S. domestic manufacturing facility and joined Fluence executives for a press conference and discussion centered on the economic and strategic benefits of U.S. domestic energy production and manufacturing.





“As energy demand continues to grow, we need an all-of-the-above approach that supports Utahns and provides the long-term certainty businesses need to invest and expand,” said Senator Curtis. “In Utah, we’ve seen firsthand how smart policies—like energy tax credits—can drive innovation, strengthen our economy, and create real opportunity. I was pleased to visit Fluence’s energy storage operations at the manufacturing facility in Tooele County to see the value of these incentives in meeting both our energy production and economic development goals.”





Since first announcing operations in the manufacturing facility in Utah in 2022, Fluence has quickly expanded its U.S. domestic manufacturing footprint, sourcing battery cells from a supplier in Smyrna, Tennessee—the first facility in the United States to manufacture LFP battery cells for utility-scale stationary energy storage. The company is working with manufacturing partners to ramp up the use of U.S. domestic manufacturing facilities in Arizona and Texas, further anchoring its commitment to onshoring production in the United States of every major product and component of its grid-scale battery energy storage systems for U.S. demand.





“We’re proud to host Senator Curtis and show firsthand how U.S. federal policy is translating into high-impact local manufacturing investment,” said John Zahurancik, President, Fluence Americas. “When the industry first started putting battery storage onto the grid in 2008, the core equipment was sourced from facilities in the United States. Since then, production has largely shifted overseas, even though U.S. domestic demand has skyrocketed. This facility is building the future of energy storage right here in Utah, and we’re helping to build the foundation for the United States to once again be a leader in battery manufacturing.”





Fluence’s solutions support a more flexible, reliable, and modernized power grid. By expanding access to U.S. manufacturing and sourcing U.S. domestically produced materials, Fluence is supporting the United States’ growing energy demand and energy security goals while contributing to regional economic growth.





A short video recap featuring remarks from Senator Curtis and John Zahurancik is available



here



.







About Fluence







Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is aglobal marketleader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.





For more information, visit our



website



, or follow us on



LinkedIn



or



X



. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights,



sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated performance at the Utah contract manufacturing facility, capability of Fluence to help meet increasing energy demand, serve regional markets, and contribute to regional economic growth, performance of Fluence energy storage systems, our U.S. domestic content strategy, and expected impacts and benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and domestic content guidelines on us and on our customers. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “grows,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” "commits", “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.





The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes in jurisdictions in which we operate, including relating to government incentive and specifically the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and other factors set forth under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 29, 2024, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.







Americas Media Contact







Ben Smith, Senior Director of Marketing, Americas





Email:



ben.smith@fluenceenergy.com







Phone: +1 (413) 522-2347











Analyst Contact







Lexington May, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability





Email:



investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com











Phone: +1 (713) 909-5629



