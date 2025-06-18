Fluence Energy (FLNC) Opinions on Australian Expansion and Stock Decline

Recent discussions on X about Fluence Energy (FLNC) have centered around the company's strategic expansions and financial performance, sparking a mix of intrigue and concern among users. A notable point of interest has been the tailored investment backing from the Victorian government to expand Fluence’s Australian headquarters in Melbourne, which some see as a strong signal of growth potential in a key market. This development has fueled conversations about the company's positioning in the global energy storage sector.

However, there are also murmurs of uncertainty regarding Fluence’s recent stock performance, with posts on X highlighting a significant drop in share price over the past six months and questions about the sustainability of its business model in a competitive landscape. Some users have pointed to bullish trading activity as a potential counterpoint, suggesting a possible rebound or renewed investor interest. These contrasting views keep the dialogue around Fluence Energy dynamic and closely watched.

Fluence Energy Insider Trading Activity

Fluence Energy insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERMAN E BULLS has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $405,670 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CYNTHIA A ARNOLD has made 2 purchases buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $260,240 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440

ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931

Fluence Energy Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of Fluence Energy stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Fluence Energy Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Positive" rating on 05/15/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025

Fluence Energy Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $3.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $2.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025

