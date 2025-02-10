FLUENCE ENERGY Earnings Results: $FLNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLUENCE ENERGY ($FLNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, missing estimates of -$0.20 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $186,790,000, missing estimates of $387,888,262 by $-201,098,262.
FLUENCE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
FLUENCE ENERGY insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HERMAN E BULLS has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $323,820 and 0 sales.
FLUENCE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of FLUENCE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COVALIS CAPITAL LLP removed 1,972,140 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,787,299
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 1,966,547 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,228,766
- ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,252,635 shares (+3915.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,447,340
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 960,321 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,808,889
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 849,324 shares (+160.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,288,148
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 700,264 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,902,995
- ENGINE NO. 1 LLC removed 495,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,241,450
