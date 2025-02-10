FLUENCE ENERGY Earnings Results: $FLNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLUENCE ENERGY ($FLNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, missing estimates of -$0.20 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $186,790,000, missing estimates of $387,888,262 by $-201,098,262.

FLUENCE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

FLUENCE ENERGY insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERMAN E BULLS has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $323,820 and 0 sales.

FLUENCE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of FLUENCE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

