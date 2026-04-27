Fluence Energy (BIT:1FLNC) Price Target Decreased by 17.74% to 13.14

The average one-year price target for Fluence Energy (BIT:1FLNC) has been revised to €13.14 / share. This is a decrease of 17.74% from the prior estimate of €15.98 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €4.27 to a high of €22.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.10% from the latest reported closing price of €11.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluence Energy. This is an decrease of 137 owner(s) or 33.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FLNC is 0.07%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 124,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens Pension Trust E V holds 31,761K shares representing 23.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,761K shares , representing an increase of 62.97%.

Siemens holds 19,738K shares representing 14.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,738K shares , representing a decrease of 101.33%.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,992K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing an increase of 74.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FLNC by 604.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,046K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FLNC by 10,208.65% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,035K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing an increase of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FLNC by 164.13% over the last quarter.

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