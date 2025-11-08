Fluence Energy (BIT:1FLNC) Price Target Decreased by 14.77% to 7.66

The average one-year price target for Fluence Energy (BIT:1FLNC) has been revised to €7.66 / share. This is a decrease of 14.77% from the prior estimate of €8.99 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €1.58 to a high of €13.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.87% from the latest reported closing price of €16.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluence Energy. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FLNC is 0.07%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.05% to 119,585K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 39,738K shares representing 30.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siemens Pension Trust E V holds 11,761K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,420K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares , representing an increase of 33.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FLNC by 79.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,283K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999K shares , representing an increase of 30.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FLNC by 79.00% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,897K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares , representing a decrease of 40.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FLNC by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.