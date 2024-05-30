Fluence Corporation Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Fluence Corporation Limited (AU:FLC) has released an update.

Fluence Corporation Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, with significant shareholder approval for key decisions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election and re-election of several directors, and the ratification of a prior share issue. Votes were overwhelmingly in favor across all resolutions, showcasing strong shareholder confidence in the company’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

