FLT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $250.48, changing hands as low as $247.73 per share. FleetCor Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLT's low point in its 52 week range is $168.51 per share, with $329.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $249.68. The FLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

