FLT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $232.37, changing hands as high as $233.15 per share. FleetCor Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLT's low point in its 52 week range is $200.78 per share, with $282.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $231.82. The FLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.