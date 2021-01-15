FLSmidth Says In Talks To Acquire ThyrssenKrupp's Mining Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth (FLIDF.PK), a Denmark-based engineering company, said Friday it is in talks with German industrial and technology group ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) regarding an acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's mining business.

FLSmidth noted that the negotiations are at a non-binding stage and there can be no assurances as to whether and when a transaction will transpire.

