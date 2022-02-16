FLSmidth Q4 Profit Climbs; Proposes Dividend, New Board Chair; Sees Higher FY22 Results

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth (FLIDF.PK), a Danish engineering company, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter profit surged 106 percent to 161 million Danish kroner from last year's 78 million kroner.

EBITA increased 44 percent from last year to 338 million kroner and corresponding EBITA margin increased to 6.6 percent from 5.5 percent last year. Adjusted for the costs related to the acquisition of thyssenkrupp's Mining business, the EBITA margin was 7.3 percent.

Group revenue increased 21 percent to 5.14 billion kroner from last year's 4.24 billion kroner. Group revenue increased 19 percent organically.

Group order intake increased 8 percent from last year to 5.08 billion kroner, which is the highest fourth quarter level in several years.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors will at the Annual General Meeting on March 30 propose a dividend of 3 kroner per share for 2021, to be distributed in 2022.

FLSmidth also announced that the Board proposes the current Vice chair, Tom Knutzen, to be elected as Chair of the Board, as Chair Vagn Ove Sørensen has decided not to seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in March.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects group revenue of 17.5 billion kroner to 19 billion kroner, compared to last year's 17.58 billion kroner.

EBITA margin for the year is expected between 6 percent and 7 percent, up from 5.9 percent last year.

The financial guidance for 2022 is for the FLSmidth Group standalone and excludes the impact from the combination with thyssenkrupp's Mining business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.