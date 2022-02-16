FLS

FLSmidth expects higher 2022 sales driven by green transition

COPENHAGEN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Danish mining equipment and cement maker FLSmidth FLS.CO said on Wednesday it expected higher demand for minerals needed for the green transition to boost sales this year.

FLSmidth expects revenue this year between 17.5 billion Danish crowns and 19 billion Danish crowns ($2.90 billion), compared to last year's 17.6 billion Danish crowns, which it reported in a preliminary earnings release last month.

($1 = 6.5523 Danish crowns)

