FLSmidth Buys Morse Rubber For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth & Co. A/S. (FLIDF.PK), an engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries, announced on Thursday that it has acquired Iowa-based Morse rubber, a manufacturer of heavy-duty rubber products.

The financial terms of the deal have not been divulged. The deal does not affect FLSmidth's financial guidance for 2023.

The acquisition is in line with FLSmidth Mining's CORE´26 strategy, which includes targeting growth through strategic investments and prioritization. It expands the mill liner capacity of the company where it is constrained in some regions.

As part of the acquisition, Morse Rubber's all 23 employees will be transferred to FLSmidth.

On Wednesday, shares of FLSmidth closed at $41.20.

