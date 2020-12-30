FLSmidth Announces Agreement To Sell Its Möller Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth (FLIDF.PK) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Germany-based Möller business to French conglomerate REEL. All of Möller's 60 employees will join REEL. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Carsten Riisberg Lund, FLSmidth's Cement President, said: "The sale of Möller is part of an ongoing process aimed at reshaping FLSmidth's Cement industry. Consistent with the corporate strategy we announced earlier this year, we are pursuing a more focused Cement portfolio."

Möller, also known as FLSmidth Hamburg GmbH, is a specialist in design, supply, installation and service of pneumatic conveying systems.

