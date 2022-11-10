FLS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.90, changing hands as high as $31.81 per share. Flowserve Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLS's low point in its 52 week range is $23.89 per share, with $37.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.74.

