FLS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/22/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/22/23, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 7/7/23. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $36.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Flowserve Corp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when FLS shares open for trading on 6/22/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FLS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FLS's low point in its 52 week range is $23.89 per share, with $38.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.25.
In Tuesday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently down about 1% on the day.
Also see: INVA shares outstanding history
SPSB Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QADA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.