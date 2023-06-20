FLS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/22/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/22/23, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 7/7/23. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $36.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Flowserve Corp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when FLS shares open for trading on 6/22/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FLS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLS's low point in its 52 week range is $23.89 per share, with $38.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.25.

In Tuesday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

