FLQM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FLQM ETF (Symbol: FLQM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.52, changing hands as high as $54.64 per share. FLQM shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLQM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLQM's low point in its 52 week range is $46.2316 per share, with $59.0695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.75.

