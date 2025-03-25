FLQL Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FLQL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FLQL ETF (Symbol: FLQL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.02, changing hands as high as $58.10 per share. FLQL shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLQL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLQL's low point in its 52 week range is $49.8401 per share, with $62.3095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.