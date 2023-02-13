Floyd D. Gottwald, Jr. Living Trust Cuts Stake in NewMarket (NEU)

Fintel reports that Floyd D. Gottwald, Jr. Living Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.47MM shares of NewMarket Corporation (NEU). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 23, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 47.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewMarket. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEU is 0.14%, an increase of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 7,036K shares. The put/call ratio of NEU is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 977K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 74.88% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 693K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 362K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 56.03% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 309K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 4.05% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 302K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 9.70% over the last quarter.

NewMarket Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

