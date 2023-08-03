Flowtech Fluidpower (LSE:FLO) Price Target Decreased by 16.67% to 153.00

The average one-year price target for Flowtech Fluidpower (LSE:FLO) has been revised to 153.00 / share. This is an decrease of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 183.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.76% from the latest reported closing price of 89.60 / share.

Flowtech Fluidpower Maintains 2.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowtech Fluidpower. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLO is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 91K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

