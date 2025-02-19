Flowserve's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Flowserve Corporation’s FLS fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings (excluding 11 cents from non-recurring items) of 70 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. The bottom line increased 2.9% year over year. Results benefited primarily from higher revenues generated in the quarter.



Flowserve’s total revenues of $1.18 billion missed the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The top line however increased 1.3% year over year.



Aftermarket sales increased 4% year over year while Original equipment sales declined 2% year over year.



Total bookings amounted to $1.2 billion, reflecting an increase of 12.6% year over year. The backlog at the end of the quarter was $2.8 billion, up 3.5% year over year.



For 2024, FLS reported net revenues of $4.56 billion, which increased 5.5% year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings were $2.63 per share, up 25.2% year over year.

Segmental Details of FLS

Flowserve currently has two reportable segments, Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:



Revenues from the Flowserve Pumps Division segment were $794.9 million, down 4.6% year over year. Our estimate was $850.9 million. Bookings increased 13% year over year to $816.4 million. Segmental operating income was $129.1 million, up 38.1% year over year.



Revenues from the Flow Control Division segment were $387.9 million, up 15.5% year over year. Our estimate was $351 million. Bookings of $363.4 million increased 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. The segment’s operating income was $44.6 million, down 10.4% year over year.

Margin Profile of FLS

In the fourth quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales decreased 2.1% year over year at $808.2 million. Gross profit increased 9.6% year over year to $372.1 million and the margin increased 240 basis points (bps) to 31.5%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $252 million, up 7.3% year over year.



Operating income increased 13.9% year over year to $124.7 million. The operating margin was 10.6%, up 120 bps year over year. The effective tax rate was 21.2%.

Flowserve’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fourth quarter, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $675.4 million compared with $545.7 million at the end of 2023. Long-term debt (due after one year) was $1.46 billion, compared with $1.17 billion reported at the end of 2023.



In 2024, the company generated net cash of $425.3 million from operating activities compared with $325.8 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $81 million, up 20.3% year over year.



During the same period, the company used $110.4 million for distributing dividends and repurchased shares worth $20.1 million.

2025 Guidance of FLS

Flowserve continues to expect a 5-7% increase in revenues from the year-ago level. The company currently anticipates earnings per share (on an adjusted basis) to be between $3.10 and $3.30.



The adjusted tax rate is projected to be approximately 21%. The company forecasts net interest expense and capital expenditure to be $70 million and $80-$90 million, respectively.

FLS’ Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Performance of Other Companies

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK reported earnings of 35 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended December 2024), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents. This compares with earnings of 28 cents per share a year ago.



Tetra posted revenues of $1.2 billion for the quarter ended December 2024, surpassing the consensus estimate by 8.85%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.02 billion. The company topped the consensus estimate for revenues in each of the last four quarters.



Waste Management, Inc. WM reported earnings of $1.70 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79. This compares with earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago.



WM reported revenues of $5.89 billion for the quarter ended December 2024, surpassing the consensus estimate by 0.18%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $5.22 billion. The company topped the consensus estimate for revenues two times in the last four quarters.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 for the fourth quarter of 2024, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 by a margin of 2%. The bottom line matched PKG’s guidance and grew 16% year over year.



Sales in the fourth quarter rose 10.7% year over year to $2.15 billion due to higher volumes and price/mix in both segments. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion.

