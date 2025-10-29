Flowserve's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Flowserve Corporation’s FLS third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings (excluding 77 cents from non-recurring items) of 90 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The bottom line increased 45.2% year over year. Results benefited primarily from higher revenues generated in the quarter.



Flowserve’s total revenues of $1.17 billion missed the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. However, the top line increased 3.6% year over year. Aftermarket sales increased 6.3% year over year, while original equipment sales decreased 4.9% year over year.



Total bookings amounted to $1.21 billion, reflecting an increase of 0.8% year over year. The backlog at the end of the quarter was $2.9 billion, up 4% year over year.

Segmental Details of FLS

Flowserve currently has two reportable segments, Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:

Revenues from the Flowserve Pumps Division segment were $800.3 million, up 2.3% year over year. Our estimate was $818.2 million. Bookings decreased 7.6% year over year to $819.5 million. Segmental operating income was $134.9 million, up 23.4% year over year.



Revenues from the Flow Control Division segment were $377.4 million, up 6.9% year over year. Our estimate was $391.5 million. Bookings of $396.1 million increased 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. The segment’s operating income was $46.4 million, relatively stable year over year.

Margin Profile of FLS

In the third quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales increased 2.3% year over year to $794.1 million. Gross profit rose 6.5% year over year to $380.3 million and the margin increased 90 basis points (bps) to 32.4%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $305.2 million, up 17.8% year over year.



Operating income decreased 23.2% year over year to $79.3 million. The operating margin was 6.7%, down 240 bps year over year. The effective tax rate was 29.5%.

Flowserve’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $833.8 million compared with $675.4 million at the end of 2024. Long-term debt (due after one year) was $1.44 billion compared with $1.46 billion reported at the end of 2024.



In the first nine months of 2025, the company generated net cash of $506.1 million from operating activities compared with $228 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $45.5 million, down 12.8% year over year.



During the same period, the company used $82.7 million for distributing dividends and repurchased shares worth $197.9 million.

2025 Guidance of FLS

Flowserve has updated its 2025 outlook. The company now expects a 4-5% increase in revenues from the year-ago level compared with 5-6% anticipated earlier. It currently anticipates earnings per share (on an adjusted basis) to be $3.40-$3.50 compared with $3.25-$3.40 expected earlier.



The adjusted tax rate is projected to be approximately 20%. The company forecasts net interest expense and capital expenditure to be $70 million and $75 million, respectively.

