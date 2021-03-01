Flowserve supplying pumps, valves for Pfizer vaccine production

Adds details on the collaboration, background

March 1 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp FLS.N, an American supplier of industrial machinery, said on Monday it was providing pumps, valves and seals to Pfizer Inc PFE.N to support the production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said it helped the drugmaker replace a mechanical mixer seal on its vaccine production line at a plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The vaccine is one of the three authorized for emergency use in the United States along with Moderna MRNA.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N.

A Flowserve's facility in Tennessee will supply Pfizer with more than 200 ball valves that can handle the cold temperature requirements needed to support the mass production of the vaccine, the company said.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it was also providing pumps to Pfizer for both their North American and European vaccine production.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

