Flowserve Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Flowserve Corporation FLS is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’ first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.19 billion, indicating growth of 3.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 82 cents per share, which has decreased 3.5% in the past 60 days. Nevertheless, the figure indicates growth of 13.9% from the year-ago quarter's figure.



The company delivered better-than-expected results in each of the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 17.3% on average. In the last reported quarter, its bottom line missed the consensus estimate by 18.1%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for Flowserve this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped FLS’ Quarterly Performance

Flowserve’s Pump Division segment is expected to have performed well in the first quarter, driven by strength in the aftermarket business in North America, the Middle East and Africa. An increase in bookings across general industries and power end markets is likely to boost the segment’s results.



Solid momentum across the original equipment and aftermarket businesses, driven by an increase in demand for products and services in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe, is expected to have augmented the Flow Control Division segment’s performance. Healthy customer orders in the power generation, chemical, energy and general industries are likely to support its results.



The company has been benefiting from ongoing investments in stormwater infrastructure and drainage projects in the general industries end market. Strength in the chemical market, led by increased investment in petrochemical projects in the Middle East and Asia, has also been positive. Strength in several end markets, along with the company’s Diversify, Decarbonize and Digitize (3D) strategy, is likely to have driven Flowserve's booking levels.



Flowserve has remained focused on expanding its product offerings and market presence through buyouts. In December 2025, FLS completed the acquisition of Greenray Turbine Solutions for about $72 million in cash. The acquisition expanded its aftermarket capabilities for industrial gas turbines and strengthened its rotating equipment portfolio. The buyout is expected to have boosted Flowserve’s top line during the quarter.



However, rising operating costs, owing to high input costs and investments in channel development and growth initiatives, are expected to have affected the company’s bottom line.



Also, given the company’s extensive geographic presence, its operations are exposed to foreign exchange headwinds. A stronger U.S. dollar is likely to have hurt FLS' overseas business.

Flowserve Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Flowserve Corporation price-eps-surprise | Flowserve Corporation Quote

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Flowserve this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Flowserve has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at 82 cents. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FLS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



RBC Bearings RBC has an Earnings ESP of +5.80% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 15.



RBC Bearings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.3%.



Stanley Black & Decker SWK has an Earnings ESP of +5.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.



Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 56.4%.



Illinois Tool Works ITW has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.



Illinois Tool’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.1%.

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Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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