Flowserve options imply 4.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Flowserve (FLS) is 1.7x normal with puts leading calls 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.6%, or $2.42, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.0%.
